Commanders Prepare for Rematch vs. Packers, Hope to Capitalize on 'Missed Opportunities'

The Washington Commanders are hoping to string a second straight victory this weekend against the Green Bay Packers.

In order to beat the Packers, they'll need a different result from their last meeting ... a 24-10 defeat at Lambeau Field last year.

Head coach Ron Rivera has a bitter taste from that loss last season and is using that game to plan for this weekend.

“Well, for the most part, just the missed opportunities when I go back and look at that game, I mean, you know for what they do, they're very dynamic on offense obviously," Rivera said. "Especially everything starts with the quarterback, then you look at them defensively and they're an opportunistic bunch. They got some tremendous athletes up front and one thing they do have is they do have a good core of defensive backs. And when you have opportunities, you know, you've got to take advantage of them.”

The game also marks Taylor Heinicke's return to the starting lineup. Against Green Bay last season, Heinicke completed 25 of 37 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown. However, Heinicke found success on the ground, rushing for a career-high 95 yards on 10 carries.

Heinicke's mobility will give Washington another dimension in its offense that it has not had all season. If Heinicke were to match his 95-yard rushing performance from last season, it would surpass Carson Wentz's total for the first six games combined.

If Heinicke can win on the ground and the rest of the team makes the most of the "missed opportunities" it had from last year, the Commanders could be one step closer to turning their season around.

