The Washington Commanders are in form. Three consecutive wins have put the team in a good mood. And rightly so.

Head coach Ron Rivera likes what his team has done so far through eight games and praised the team’s resilience after the stirring win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

“I do like our guys, I do like how resilient they are,” Rivera told the media. “I like the way they scrap and fight. Our defense has bowed its neck when its had to, and last couple of weeks offensively, we have done things we’ve needed to, to give us a chance to win.”

Sitting at 4-4, the Commanders are there or thereabouts in the NFC East, but their next two weeks will tell us a lot about Rivera’s team.

With the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles on the schedule for the next two weeks, Rivera is under no illusions about the challenges they present, especially this week's opponent.

“We’ll have to match those guys,” Rivera said. “That’s one of the things we’re going to find out. Can we match a team like that, can we stand toe-to-toe, that’ll be an interesting thing to watch. They are a very good football team, they are kind of under the radar, which is crazy to me because they are 6-1, and their one loss being to Philly. That should tell you a little bit about who they are.”

Confidence is flowing in Washington, but that will be tested over the next fortnight. It is a chance for Rivera’s men to lay down a marker of the season.

Sitting at 4-4, they are precariously placed, and back-to-back defeats could be catastrophic.

But from what we have seen during the three-game winning streak, this team is resilient and will not go down without a fight.

So buckle up Commanders fans. This will be riveting.

Follow @aschultz_15 on Twitter

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.