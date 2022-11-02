Skip to main content

Can Commanders Compete With 'Under-The-Radar' Vikings?

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was full of praise for his team's effort against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Now, he casts his eye to the challenge that the Minnesota Vikings present.

The Washington Commanders are in form. Three consecutive wins have put the team in a good mood. And rightly so.

Head coach Ron Rivera likes what his team has done so far through eight games and praised the team’s resilience after the stirring win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

“I do like our guys, I do like how resilient they are,” Rivera told the media. “I like the way they scrap and fight. Our defense has bowed its neck when its had to, and last couple of weeks offensively, we have done things we’ve needed to, to give us a chance to win.”

Sitting at 4-4, the Commanders are there or thereabouts in the NFC East, but their next two weeks will tell us a lot about Rivera’s team.

With the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles on the schedule for the next two weeks, Rivera is under no illusions about the challenges they present, especially this week's opponent.

“We’ll have to match those guys,” Rivera said. “That’s one of the things we’re going to find out. Can we match a team like that, can we stand toe-to-toe, that’ll be an interesting thing to watch. They are a very good football team, they are kind of under the radar, which is crazy to me because they are 6-1, and their one loss being to Philly. That should tell you a little bit about who they are.”

Confidence is flowing in Washington, but that will be tested over the next fortnight. It is a chance for Rivera’s men to lay down a marker of the season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin reacts after making a catch against the Indianapolis Colts.
Play

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Rise After Three-Game Winning Streak?

Where did the Washington Commanders land after its comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts?

By Nathaniel Marrero
Commanders helmet
Play

Commanders Coach Ron Rivera's Mom Dolores Passes Away

Ron Rivera faces another challenge during his tenure as Washington Commanders head coach.

By Jeremy Brener
William Jackson III
Play

Commanders BREAKING: William Jackson III Traded to Steelers

William Jackson III is no longer with the Washington Commanders. He returns to the AFC North to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By Jeremy Brener

Sitting at 4-4, they are precariously placed, and back-to-back defeats could be catastrophic.

But from what we have seen during the three-game winning streak, this team is resilient and will not go down without a fight.

So buckle up Commanders fans. This will be riveting.

Follow @aschultz_15 on Twitter

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

In This Article (3)

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin reacts after making a catch against the Indianapolis Colts.
News

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Rise After Three-Game Winning Streak?

By Nathaniel Marrero
Commanders helmet
News

Commanders Coach Ron Rivera's Mom Dolores Passes Away

By Jeremy Brener
William Jackson III
News

Commanders BREAKING: William Jackson III Traded to Steelers

By Jeremy Brener
T.J. Hockenson
News

BREAKING: Lions Trade T.J. Hockenson to Vikings, Could Make Minnesota Debut vs. Commanders

By Commander Country Staff
Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III (3) makes a play against a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
News

Commanders Trade BREAKING: William Jackson III to be Dealt - or Cut

By Jeremy Brener
Chase Young
News

Commanders DE Chase Young 'Fired Up', Ready to Return vs. Vikings

By Jeremy Brener
Taylor Heinicke
News

Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Proud of Washington's 'Resilience' After Win vs. Colts

By Adam Schultz
Washington Commanders defenders react to recovering a fumble against the Indianapolis Colts.
News

Commanders Clean-Up: Coach Ron Rivera Not Happy About Recurring Defensive Problem

By David Harrison