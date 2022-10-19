Commanders Sign Georgia Bulldogs Ex QB Jake Fromm; What's His Role?

The Washington Commanders have a new face in the locker room with the quarterbacks.

On Tuesday, the team signed Jake Fromm to the practice squad. Fromm was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. Last season, the New York Giants signed him off the Bills' practice squad and he started the final two games of the year for the team with Daniel Jones and Mike Glennon injured. In one of those starts, he faced Washington, which is when head coach Ron Rivera got a chance to see him up close.

“He's a guy that we've seen," Rivera said. "We know a little bit about him. He was in a pretty good system when he was up in Buffalo, so he's a guy that we feel that, if we ever got into an extreme emergency, he's a guy we believe could learn and learn very quickly.”

An "extreme emergency" is not close to happening just yet, but the team got one step closer to it when it was announced that starting quarterback Carson Wentz would be out for 4-6 weeks after undergoing thumb surgery.

Taylor Heinicke is going to start for the time being, while rookie Sam Howell is going to back him up. But if one of those players joins Wentz on the sidelines, Fromm moves one step closer to the lineup.

