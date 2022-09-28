Commanders Snap Counts: Sam Cosmi Hurt?

The Washington Commanders are in the midst of a two-game losing streak following Sunday's loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Before the team faces the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, let's take a look at Week 3's snap counts to give some insight into some personnel moves for the team.

Here's a look at the offensive snap counts ...

Player Snaps Percentage Andrew Norwell, G 77 100 Charles Leno Jr., OT 77 100 Trai Turner, G 77 100 Wes Schweitzer, G 77 100 Carson Wentz, QB 77 100 Terry McLaurin, WR 68 88 Jahan Dotson, WR 67 87 Sam Cosmi, OT 66 86 Curtis Samuel, WR 64 83 Logan Thomas, TE 50 65 J.D. McKissic, RB 41 53 Antonio Gibson, RB 34 44 John Bates, TE 20 26 Armani Rogers, TE 14 18 Dyami Brown, WR 12 16 Cornelius Lucas, OT 11 14 Cam Sims, WR 8 10 Dax Milne, WR 5 6 Jonathan Williams, RB 2 3

Here's a look at the defensive snap counts ...

Player Snaps Percentage Kendall Fuller, CB 64 91 Bobby McCain, FS 64 91 Benjamin St-Juste, CB 64 91 Cole Holcomb, LB 64 91 Kam Curl, FS 61 87 Daron Payne, DT 57 81 Jamin Davis, LB 55 79 Jonathan Allen, DT 51 73 Montez Sweat, DE 50 71 Rachaad Wildgoose, CB 48 69 Efe Obada, DE 36 51 Darrick Forrest, SS 34 49 Shaka Toney, DE 32 46 William Bradley-King, DE 24 34 John Ridgeway, DT 20 29 Benning Potoa'e, DE 9 13 Jeremy Reaves, FS 6 9 Jon Bostic, LB 6 9 Percy Butler, FS 6 9 Milo Eifler, LB 6 9 Christian Holmes, CB 6 9 Tariq Castro-Fields, CB 6 9 David Mayo, LB 1 1

The most glaring observation from the data comes with the offensive line. Offensive tackle Sam Cosmi missed the final 11 offensive possessions for the Commanders after limping off the field. Cosmi struggled Sunday, allowing three of the team's nine sacks that smothered quarterback Carson Wentz.

If Cosmi was playing through an injury last weekend, it explains his struggles a little bit. We'll learn more in this week's injury reports to see if Cosmi's in-game injury will linger into the next game against the Cowboys.

