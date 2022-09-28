Skip to main content

Commanders Snap Counts: Sam Cosmi Hurt?

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Sam Cosmi, along with the rest of the offensive line, struggled this past weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles. Could an injury have been the root of the problem?

The Washington Commanders are in the midst of a two-game losing streak following Sunday's loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Before the team faces the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, let's take a look at Week 3's snap counts to give some insight into some personnel moves for the team.

Here's a look at the offensive snap counts ...

PlayerSnapsPercentage

Andrew Norwell, G

77

100

Charles Leno Jr., OT

77

100

Trai Turner, G

77

100

Wes Schweitzer, G

77

100

Carson Wentz, QB

77

100

Terry McLaurin, WR

68

88

Jahan Dotson, WR

67

87

Sam Cosmi, OT

66

86

Curtis Samuel, WR

64

83

Logan Thomas, TE

50

65

J.D. McKissic, RB

41

53

Antonio Gibson, RB

34

44

John Bates, TE

20

26

Armani Rogers, TE

14

18

Dyami Brown, WR

12

16

Cornelius Lucas, OT

11

14

Cam Sims, WR

8

10

Dax Milne, WR

5

6

Jonathan Williams, RB

2

3

Here's a look at the defensive snap counts ...

PlayerSnapsPercentage

Kendall Fuller, CB

64

91

Bobby McCain, FS

64

91

Benjamin St-Juste, CB

64

91

Cole Holcomb, LB

64

91

Kam Curl, FS

61

87

Daron Payne, DT

57

81

Jamin Davis, LB

55

79

Jonathan Allen, DT

51

73

Montez Sweat, DE

50

71

Rachaad Wildgoose, CB

48

69

Efe Obada, DE

36

51

Darrick Forrest, SS

34

49

Shaka Toney, DE

32

46

William Bradley-King, DE

24

34

John Ridgeway, DT

20

29

Benning Potoa'e, DE

9

13

Jeremy Reaves, FS

6

9

Jon Bostic, LB

6

9

Percy Butler, FS

6

9

Milo Eifler, LB

6

9

Christian Holmes, CB

6

9

Tariq Castro-Fields, CB

6

9

David Mayo, LB

1

1

The most glaring observation from the data comes with the offensive line. Offensive tackle Sam Cosmi missed the final 11 offensive possessions for the Commanders after limping off the field. Cosmi struggled Sunday, allowing three of the team's nine sacks that smothered quarterback Carson Wentz.

If Cosmi was playing through an injury last weekend, it explains his struggles a little bit. We'll learn more in this week's injury reports to see if Cosmi's in-game injury will linger into the next game against the Cowboys.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

