Commanders O-Line Looking to Bounce Back vs. Strong Cowboys Defense

The Washington Commanders played horribly on the offensive line against the Philadelphia Eagles. Can they reverse their fortunes against the Dallas Cowboys?

The Washington Commanders are leading the league in a statistic after last week's loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, it isn't a stat you want to be first in. 

After allowing nine sacks against the Eagles, the offensive line has racked up 15 sacks through three weeks, which is more than any team in the NFL ... tied with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals, known for their offensive line woes, allowed six of those sacks in their Week 2 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, who host the Commanders this weekend.

With 13 sacks, the Cowboys lead the NFL on the defensive side in that statistic and it could create a huge matchup issue for the Commanders if it isn't cleaned up before Sunday.

"There's some things that happened that are really technical things," head coach Ron Rivera said. "Some of those things are things that happen that we have to with some of the protection things that we can do to help them, you know, as far as what we want to call for our protections in those particular places.”

Rivera is accepting some responsibility for the Commanders' offensive line struggles, but ultimately it comes down to the players to execute and fix those errors. If they can edit their mistakes, the Commanders will have a chance to win. But if they don't, it could be a long game Sunday afternoon for Carson Wentz and the offense.

