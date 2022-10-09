Commanders vs Titans Inactive Report: Brian Robinson Jr. IN, Jahan Dotson OUT in Week 5

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders brought rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. back to practice this Wednesday and officially started the clock on his return to the active roster.

From there, they had 21 days. They only needed three.

The fact Robinson is coming back so quickly after being shot twice just over a month ago is already astonishing.

But from his first day back at practice, we were reminded of what made him such an exciting prospect at the end of the preseason, before the first four weeks of his NFL career were taken from him.

Joining him in making a quick move from first practice to being active for Week 5 is offensive lineman Tyler Larsen. A welcome addition of experience that Washington has been missing with their continuing issues on keeping the front-five healthy and consistent.

But of course, not everyone can be active, as NFL rules simply prohibit it.

While Robinson makes his debut and Larsen suit up for the first time this season, here's who won't be dressing when Washington hosts the Tennessee Titans.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INACTIVES

S Percy Butler (Quad)

RT Sam Cosmi (Finger)

WR Jahan Dotson (Hamstring)

LB Milo Eifler (Hamstring) - Has been placed on injured reserve

TE Logan Thomas (Calf)

QB Sam Howell

CB Tariq Castro-Fields

LB David Mayo

TENNESSEE TITANS INACTIVES

OLB Ola Adeniyi (Neck)

WR Treylon Burks (Toe) - Has been placed on injured reserve

ILB Zach Cunningham (Elbow)

OLB Bud Dupree (Hip)

LB Joe Jones (Knee)

S Amani Hooker (Concussion)

DB Ugo Amadi

OG Nate Davis

Starting tight end Logan Thomas (calf) was a late addition to the injury report this week, and following a pregame workout was ruled out for the game.

Another name to watch is rookie Cole Turner, who is active for the first time in his NFL career.

With Thomas' injury coming Friday, Turner may be in line for his first game action, and a bigger role than some may expect.

Everyone will be excited to see the former Alabama Crimson Tide running back get his first pro action in a game that matters, but a win is the only thing that'll truly have Commanders fans excited for what's to come.

