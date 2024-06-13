Washington Commanders Veteran Lineman Latest to Praise QB Jayden Daniels' Work Ethic
ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels wowed football fans with his athleticism and deep ball skills last college football season.
He impressed Commanders decision makers during the pre-draft process with his personality and leadership abilities.
Now that he's on ground with Washington he's impressin his teammates with his maturity and professionalism. The latest teammate to praise him for it is guard Nick Allegretti who spent the past five season playing with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
"I just love the way he's taking the field every day, trying to prolong every play, make a throw when he gets an opportunity. But man, first, I haven't showed up before him yet," Allegretti said of Daniels. "I'm an early guy. I like to get in here, get in the tubs, work out. I haven't been here before him yet, so he is always here early, just watching film with the coaches up in the quarterback room or hanging out in the locker room talking to guys, he's around the facility a lot. Not being, he's talking and getting along with all the guys, but he's not a super loud personality yet. He's kind of just taking it at a way that I think a lot of rookies should. He's feeling it out, feeling what his role is and then when he is on the field stepping up in that leadership role and it's been awesome so far. It's early, but really like what I've seen so far."
Impressing a guy who has played side-by-side with the next face of the NFL is a pretty good step toward establishing yourself as the future of a franchise.
In Washington, remarks like this one are instilling confidence in a fan base that was somewhat tentative to fully fall in love with Daniels as their quarterback ahead of the NFL Draft, and amping up excitement for what's to come.
