Commanders WR Curtis Samuel 'Creates Matchup Problems' for Opponents

The Washington Commanders' wide receiver corps has arguably been the most impressive position group six games into the season.

Terry McLaurin is on pace to catch for over 1,000 yards again and rookie Jahan Dotson leads the team with four touchdowns ... but there's also a lot to like about Curtis Samuel's start to the season.

Samuel is adored by the Washington coaching staff, especially head coach Ron Rivera.

“There are plays that are specific to him that we do have because of his skill set,” Rivera told NFL.com. “A lot of that targeting or the decision-making falls on the quarterback as he goes through his reads and his progressions. He is one of the guys that [has] more plays in the game plans for him specifically than other guys.”

Samuel can be used as a running back or receiver, and his versatility can lead to mismatches for the opposing defense.

“It can create matchup problems,” Rivera said. “If you come in and you shift him around, and all of a sudden, you see a linebacker walk out on him or a safety, we should be licking our chops as an offense, being like, OK, I know where we need to get the ball.”

After playing in just four games last season due to injury, Samuel has already smashed his statistics from a year ago. Through six games, Samuel has caught 34 passes for 287 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He's also ran the ball for 51 yards and two touchdowns.

While Samuel struggled in the team's win against the Chicago Bears last week, if the Commanders want to complete their turnaround, he is going to have to play a key role moving forward.

