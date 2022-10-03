Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Suffers Hamstring Injury; How Long Is He Out?

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is enjoying one of the best rookie seasons in the league, but it might have to be put on pause for a bit.

Head coach Ron Rivera announced in a press conference Monday that Dotson suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys and it "could keep him out a week or two."

While Dotson has not been ruled out for Week 5's contest against the Tennessee Titans, it is looking very pessimistic for him to play.

If Dotson is sidelined for a bit, it will be a blow to the Commanders offense. Through four games, the 16th overall pick has 12 catches for 152 yards and four touchdowns.

He led the Commanders in receiving during Sunday's game with three catches for 43 yards. He also scored the team's only touchdown, which capped off a seven-play, 65-yard drive in the second quarter.

With Dotson out, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel will be expected to shoulder some of the load in the pass-catching game. Second-year wideout Dyami Brown will likely be the main beneficiary of playing time. Brown recorded his first catch of the season against the Cowboys for six yards and played in 21 offensive snaps.

The Commanders, with or without Dotson, will have to play the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field ... a game they could really benefit to win in order to turn their season around.

