Why Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Agreed to Testify Voluntarily

It's the latest chapter in the Dan Snyder saga.

There's more drama surrounding Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and the investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct.

Last month, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform offered Snyder and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell the opportunity to testify in front of Congress. While Goodell accepted the offer, Snyder rejected, stating that he was out of the country.

While there is nothing to confirm this, Snyder likely rejected the offer to testify to buy more time to come up with a defense for him, considering the evidence against him continues to grow.

As a result of Snyder's absence at the first offer to testify, Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., announced that Snyder would be issued a subpoena, where he would be forced to testify and answer the questions Congress asks.

Snyder hasn't accepted the subpoena, but rather offered Congress a new day to testify on July 28. Congress accepted the offer to testify July 28, but only if he testifies under the subpoena issued. Now, there's a stalemate.

Snyder wants to testify voluntarily because in a voluntary testimony, he isn't required to answer the questions volleyed to him by Congress. He can say "no comment" or dodge the question. However, if he testifies under the subpoena, he will be forced to answer any questions Congress gives him.

By testifying voluntarily, it gives Snyder the advantage and it prevents all of the information to get out. By testifying under the subpoena, Snyder has the opportunity to become totally exposed, which could hurt his case even further.

