Commanders DB Darrick Forrest Shows 'Confidence' in First NFL Start vs. Jaguars

Washington Commanders defensive back Darrick Forrest is waking up Monday after arguably the greatest game of his football life.

The second-year pro out of Cincinnati started his first NFL game Sunday in a 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he recorded the game-winning interception. He also recorded five tackles and two passes defensed.

"I just feel like it was my progression over the offseason," Forrest said. "I just want to say thank you to the people around me."

Forrest, a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, played just 26 defensive snaps last season and was mostly seen on special teams. But after an injury to starting safety Kam Curl forced him to sit out the season opener, Forrest stepped up in his place. Cornerback William Jackson III knows how long the journey has been for Forrest and has seen a tremendous amount of growth in the young defensive back.

“I’m just super proud of him because I can remember a year ago, he didn’t know where to go or how to start," Jackson said after Sunday's game. "But now, just to see him go out there and do that man, I was just super happy for him and I can’t wait to celebrate with him.”

The biggest difference between Forrest's game this year and last year? His confidence.

“I mean, he’s just put a lot of work in in [sic] the film room," Jackson said. "We all get together and go through plays. Just to see him go out there with that confidence. I mean, before the game he was kind of nervous, but just to see him go out there with that confidence and put on a show like that. That was amazing.”

While Forrest surprised a lot of people with his performance on Sunday, someone that wasn't all that shocked was Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, who praised Forrest several times leading up to the game.

“Well, what you’ve seen from DeFo [Forrest] is you see him playing very fast,” Rivera said in a press conference Friday. “He’s very physical. After Kam [Curl], he’s probably one of our more physical guys. He’s a downhill player. He’s very active. He plays with his eyes pretty well. He sees a lot. I like his ability to run. He’s got good quickness. He’s quick in a small area, confined area. And he can turn and run.”

His physicality led to one of the biggest hits in the game during the second quarter on Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, who fumbled the ball after a big hit.

He also was able to generate the play that sealed the win for the Commanders on the team's final defensive possession.

Although Forrest excelled in his first game as a starter, he likely will move back to the second unit once Curl returns. However, a game like this can only help Forrest, his confidence, and Washington's defensive back depth moving forward.

Forrest and the Commanders will rest up for the next few days before preparing to face the Detroit Lions Sunday at 1 p.m.

