LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders didn't win pretty, but they still came away with a 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars to advance to 1-0 this NFL season.

Here's a look at three observations from today's win ...

CARSON IN COMMAND?

Leading the Commanders out to a 14-3 lead after the first half, Wentz completed 16 passes for 171 yards and had touchdown throws to receivers Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson.

In the second half of the contest, Wentz came out cold completing just three of his first six passes, and having his seventh attempt intercepted by Jacksonville cornerback Tyson Campbell.

Then, his eighth was taken away by 2022 first overall NFL Draft pick, Travon Walker.

Things went south, quickly.

But then they got better again.

After completing just three passes in his first four drives of the second half, Wentz completed eight in his final two for 145 yards and two touchdowns, giving his team just enough points to secure a Week 1 victory.

DEFENDING THE CAPITAL?

The Washington Commanders were notorious in 2021 for first-drive points allowed, and in this one, they surrendered three points to Jacksonville on their initial possession.

On the Jaguars' first drive of the second half, they scored a touchdown but failed to convert a two-point conversion.

This gave Jacksonville nine combined points between their first possessions of the first and second halves of this game.

Perhaps the biggest test of the game for the unit came in the fourth quarter when Wentz was intercepted near midfield with Washington clinging to a two-point lead.

The result of that ensuing drive was a field goal, and a one-point Jaguars lead, but could have been much worse if the defense didn't hold their opponent to just 19 net yards gained.

In total, Washington allowed their opponent to convert ... and they came up with the key stop in the fourth quarter that gave their offense the ball back with a chance to win the game.

And Darrick Forrest intercepting Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence's final pass of the game was the icing on the cake.

WHO'S THE STAR?

Coming into 2022 receiver Curtis Samuel was considered a massive disappointment, though personally, I fall short of labeling an injured player with such a designation.

Still, it is what it is, and Samuel was highly doubted while Terry McLaurin was the receiver that was highly touted.

In this first week, however, it was Samuel that was the star of the gameplan getting nine touches in the first half totaling 56 yards and one score from them.

While he did also fumble late in the first half helping set up one last scoring chance for Jacksonville before halftime, Samuel was perhaps the biggest reason Washington had the lead it did at the time.

In the second half, McLaurin and Wentz connected for arguably the biggest touchdown of the game.

It was a 49-yard connection bringing Washington back to within a field goal of winning after going down by eight in the fourth quarter.

Still, Samuel finished the day with 12 touches for 72 yards and the touchdown compared to McLaurin's two for 58 yards and one score.

Regardless of touches, I'm sure the team is happy with the outcome, as are the fans who get to celebrate an opening week win.

