Commanders vs. Lions Week 2 Betting Odds: Washington Favored vs. Detroit?

The Washington Commanders (1-0) are seeking their first 2-0 start in 11 years, but the Detroit Lions (0-1) stand in their way of completing the feat.

Despite winning last week while the Lions lost, the Commanders find themselves as early underdogs going into the week. Here's what CBS Sports wrote about the opening betting line for the game.

The Lions are now a 1.5-point favorite in Week 2 after opening as a pick'em and those odds are holding leading into kickoff on Sunday. Despite the loss, Detroit was somewhat able to hang tough with an Eagles team that many point to as a possible Super Bowl contender and rallied with 14 points in the fourth quarter. However, they did struggle to contain wideout A.J. Brown, who went off for 155 yards receiving, and allowed 216 yards on the ground to go along with four touchdowns. That can't continue if they want to earn their first win of the year and cover against a Commanders team that had quite the back-and-forth with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Antonio Gibson was a dual threat weapon out of the backfield, totaling 130 yards from scrimmage, while rookie wideout Jahan Dotson hauled in two touchdowns in his debut.

Despite trailing for most of the game, the Lions were able to cut their deficit to just three points against the Philadelphia Eagles in their season-opening loss. The 35 points the Lions scored was the most among the Week 1 losers. Add the fact that the game is in Detroit makes the Lions a slight favorite going into the game.

However, as we've seen many times throughout Week 1 and in years' past, the favorite going into the game isn't always the winner coming out of it.

The Commanders and Lions kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit Sunday at 1 p.m.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.