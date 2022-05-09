Which Undrafted Free Agent Is Most Likely To Stick With Washington?

Commanders hoping to have found another great player after the NFL Draft

Nobody expected much back when offensive tackle Joe Jacoby and linebacker London Fletcher entered the NFL as undrafted free agents.

As the Washington Commanders prepare their 2022 roster, the hope is there might be another legend of the franchise among this year's undrafted group. But before they can become great, they have to make the roster.

ProFootballHOF.com Archive Washington offensive lineman Joe Jacoby. An undrafted free agent in 1981. Washington linebacker London Fletcher. An undrafted free agent in 1998.

One prime candidate to be the next undrafted free agent joining the active roster is Bowling Green cornerback, Devin Taylor.

"Washington made many moves throughout this offseason and added a large sum of UDFAs after the draft came to a close," wrote the33rdteam.com. "With the loss of Landon Collins during FA, adding depth through the UDFA pool was very important. As a result, DB Devin Taylor may be able to earn a roster spot, as someone who can at least contribute on special teams."

Immediately after the draft, NFL.com ranked Taylor the 36th-best undrafted cornerback in the 2022 class of rookies.

Taylor started his collegiate career in 2017 with Illinois State before heading to Virginia Tech in 2020.

In his one season with the Hokies, Taylor started eight of the ten games he appeared in picking off two interceptions with 55 tackles.

Former Bowling Green defensive back, Devin Taylor (No. 3)

Starting 12 games for Bowling Green in 2021, Taylor made another 44 tackles, broke up eight passes, and had another two interceptions.

His performance earned him third-team All-MAC honors and first-team All-Mac honors from Pro Football Focus, and eventually a spot on the Washington Commanders' preseason roster.

Around the rest of the NFC East, the site predicts Michigan defensive tackle Christopher Hinton is the most likely to stick with the New York Giants while quarterback Carson Strong lands with the Philadelphia Eagles and offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom with the Dallas Cowboys.