'1-2 Punch': Rookie RB Helps Commanders Ron Rivera Stress Ground Game

By adding in Brian Robinson Jr., the Commanders are pushing for a more stable rushing attack

During his time with the Indianapolis Colts, Carson Wentz relied heavily on the run game from Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

That might be the best plan of action for the Washington Commanders in terms on Wentz's role now.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images Antonio Gibson Tom Pennington/Getty Images Antonio Gibson NBC Sports Washington Antonio Gibson

Commanders coach Ron Rivera was clear this offseason that Washington would explore running back options despite the 1,000-yard season from second-year runner Antonio Gibson. Instead of trusting free agency, Washington elected to use its third-round pick on Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr.

Gibson will be the speed. Robinson will be the size and strength. Combined, Rivera is looking to take pressure off his quarterback in a pivotal offseason.

“He’s going to add very nicely to what we have with Antonio Gibson in terms of a one-two punch,” Rivera told WashingtonFootball.com. “A lot of success that I’ve been around, a lot of success that I’ve had as a head coach, was a lot to do with having a quality one-two punch.”

Robinson shined in his final season at Alabama. Often used as a change-of-pace option behind Damien Harris and later Najee Harris, he elected to return for one final season thanks to the COVID-19 eligibility waiver.

Instead of being a late-round find, Robinson boosted his stock into the top half of running backs in the class. He broke free for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns on 271 carries.

Gibson, who enters his third season with the team, still is adjusting to full-time reps at running back. Rivera compared the elusiveness of Gibson to former Carolina Panthers star DeAngelo Williams. As for Robinson, he see similar physical traits that Jonathan Stewart possessed as that team's No. 2 runner.

The back-by-committee approach worked for Rivera in Charlotte, and he hopes that a similar style of play will transition over.

“We had Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams in Carolina my first four seasons, and we were very successful with that,” Rivera said. “So we feel really good about who this combination can be for us going forward.”

Rivera still plans on utilizing J.D. McKissic. In the past two years, McKissic has averaged 8.8 yards per catch and scored four total touchdowns through the air. In 2021, he finished second on Washington in receiving yards with 397.

Brian Robinson Jr. Brian Robinson Jr. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images J.D. McKissic

"It takes some of the pressure off of J.D.,” Rivera said of adding Robinson. “Last year was a big loss when we lost J.D. and so what we have to do is we’ve gotta be able to replace some of those snaps as well.”

For Wentz to reach his peak, it's all about taking pressure off his shoulders and perhaps out of his hands. In a crowded, but talentws backfield, each prospect should have his niche on the way to better results this fall.