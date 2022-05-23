Commanders Ex QB Dwayne Haskins Toxicology Report Released Following Death

Former Washington Commanders quarterback had a BAC above the legal limit at the time of his passing in April

According to a report by The Miami Herald, former Washington Commanders quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk when he was on foot and hit by a dump truck on I-595 in Florida and killed on April 9. A toxicology report was released from the office of the Broward County Medical Examiner on Monday.

According to the report, the two separate samples taken from Haskins' body had blood alcohol levels above the legal limit in Florida. The report also stated that Haskins tested positive for ketamine and norketamine, drugs used medically and recreationally.

The report confirmed that Haskins was killed by multiple blunt force injuries. The result of his death was officially ruled as an accident. Haskins was only 24 at the time of his passing.

Haskins had been working out with fellow Pittsburgh Steelers throughout the week prior to his death.

The police report stated that his car was found on the side of road and that Haskins left the vehicle to try to find gas before being struck by the truck. In a 911 audio released to public, Haskins' wife, Kalabrya Haskins called the local dispatcher after she didn't hear back from him and requested a check on him.

According to ESPN, Haskins went to dinner the night before with a close friend or relative and later went went to nightclub in Miami. A report stated that the two men "drank heavily and at some point, they got into a fight."

Haskins had reportedly walking on a “limited access facility” just after 6:30 a.m. and attempted to cross lanes by foot.

Drafted out of Ohio State with the 15th overall pick in 2019, Haskins played in 16 games during his two seasons with the Commanders. He threw for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while posting a passer raiting of 74.4.

Haskins finished with a 3-10 record as a starter before being released prior to the end of the 2020 season. He spent the 2021 season as the Steelers' third-string quarterback behind Mason Rudolph.