Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins had a considerable amount of alcohol in his system at the time of his death, with his blood at .20 and another fluid level at .24, according to the autopsy report released by the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday and obtained by the Miami Herald. The legal blood alcohol content limit in Florida is .08.

Haskins was out drinking “heavily” at a nightclub the night before his death, where he reportedly got into a fight and left, according to the report. The quarterback also tested positive for ketamine and norktamine, drugs that can be used as a medical anesthetic but can also be used recreationally.

Haskins was walking on a “limited access facility” at 6:37 a.m. and attempted to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale when he was struck by a dump truck on April 9, per Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda. The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner’s report said Haskins was “reportedly witnessed waving cars down on the shoulder” of I-595 before he was struck.

According to the medical examiner’s report, investigators found his car on the side of I-595 with a “female companion” inside the vehicle. The nature of Haskins’s relationship with the unnamed woman was not included in the report.

A 911 call from his wife, Kalabrya Haskins, surfaced after his death, where she can be heard telling the operator that her husband was stranded on the side of a highway and had to walk to get gas. At the time of the call, she was in Pittsburgh. After unsuccessfully attempting to get in touch with him, she decided to call 911 and provide his location.

“I just want somebody to go to the area to see if his car’s there, see if he’s O.K., if anything happened to him. … That’s just not like him to not call me back and for his phone to go dead. He was stranded by himself. He was walking, though,” Kalabrya Haskins says in the recording released on Twitter by South Florida media personality Andy Slater.

Haskins was training in South Florida with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers. A Steelers team official also told the medical examiner’s office that Haskins had trained the preceding day, then gone to dinner with a friend or cousin named Joey. They later went to a “club, possibly in Miami,” the report said.