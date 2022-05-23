Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

New Report Details the Final Hours of Dwayne Haskins’s Life

Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins had a considerable amount of alcohol in his system at the time of his death, with his blood at .20 and another fluid level at .24, according to the autopsy report released by the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday and obtained by the Miami HeraldThe legal blood alcohol content limit in Florida is .08.

Haskins was out drinking “heavily” at a nightclub the night before his death, where he reportedly got into a fight and left, according to the report. The quarterback also tested positive for ketamine and norktamine, drugs that can be used as a medical anesthetic but can also be used recreationally.

Haskins was walking on a “limited access facility” at 6:37 a.m. and attempted to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale when he was struck by a dump truck on April 9, per Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda. The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner’s report said Haskins was “reportedly witnessed waving cars down on the shoulder” of I-595 before he was struck.

According to the medical examiner’s report, investigators found his car on the side of I-595 with a “female companion” inside the vehicle. The nature of Haskins’s relationship with the unnamed woman was not included in the report. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

A 911 call from his wife, Kalabrya Haskins, surfaced after his death, where she can be heard telling the operator that her husband was stranded on the side of a highway and had to walk to get gas. At the time of the call, she was in Pittsburgh. After unsuccessfully attempting to get in touch with him, she decided to call 911 and provide his location.

“I just want somebody to go to the area to see if his car’s there, see if he’s O.K., if anything happened to him. … That’s just not like him to not call me back and for his phone to go dead. He was stranded by himself. He was walking, though,” Kalabrya Haskins says in the recording released on Twitter by South Florida media personality Andy Slater.

Haskins was training in South Florida with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers. A Steelers team official also told the medical examiner’s office that Haskins had trained the preceding day, then gone to dinner with a friend or cousin named Joey. They later went to a “club, possibly in Miami,” the report said.

Breaking
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

YOU MAY LIKE

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a basket during the first half against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Dallas.
Play
Betting

Luka Dončić’s History of Delivering for Bettors in Elimination Games

Luka Dončić and the Mavericks face elimination Tuesday in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, and Dončić is known for delivering in elimination games.

By Kyle Wood
Musician and Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher speaks into a microphone with the club’s logo on it.
Play
Extra Mustard

Oasis Star Noel Gallagher Headbutted During Man City Celebration

A euphoric moment went awry for the musician and dedicated fan of the Premier League champions.

By Zach Koons
TyreekHill_OTAs
Play
Fantasy

Tyreek Hill, Javonte Williams Among Potential 2022 Fantasy Busts

Beware these 10 players, whose might be overvalued for various reasons.

By Michael Fabiano
USA swimming
Olympics

USA Swimming Sets Dates for 2024 Olympic Trials in Indianapolis

The Olympic trials will begin on June 15.

By Associated Press
Kylian Mbappe is staying at PSG
Soccer

Mbappe Insists He Has No Say in PSG Coach, Player Signings

Despite reports suggesting that Kylian Mbappé’s power at PSG has grown with his new deal, the player dismissed any role beyond being a striker.

By Associated Press
A detailed view of a new Commanders helmet during a press conference.
NFL

Report: Commanders Spend $100 Million on Land in VA

The move signals a possible next step in building a new stadium for the franchise.

By Zach Koons
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dunks the ball over Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.
Extra Mustard

Old Clip of Nick Wright Blasting Andrew Wiggins Goes Viral

The FS1 host is getting roasted for a video clip of him calling the Wiggins acquisition “unspeakable” in 2020.

By Mike McDaniel
Brenden Aaronson is headed to Leeds United
Play
Soccer

Report: Leeds Signs U.S.’s Aaronson After Avoiding Relegation

Leeds United tried to sign Brenden Aaronson in the January transfer window, but it will bring the U.S. winger to the Premier League this summer instead.

By Avi Creditor