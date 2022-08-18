The Washington Commanders are on the verge of needing to break ground on a new construction project at FedEx Field.

After the Commanders set its sights on adding a sportsbook to the stadium, the Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Commission has granted the team a sports wagering license, with the vote unanimous with one abstention.

The announcement, first revealed by ESPN, brought the team much closer to realizing the plan. Washington filed the request in early August.

The Commanders released a statement following the announcement of the approval.

"Our organization is grateful for the time and effort by the State of Maryland and its leaders to develop a regulatory framework and review our application to operate a retail sportsbook at FedExField. We endorse the approach taken by leaders across Maryland to invite equitable and diverse participation in the legal sports wagering market, and we are looking forward to revealing more about our plans to stakeholders and fans alike in the weeks ahead."

For the betting lounge to become finalized, officials must formally grant the Commanders their license.

The plan is for Washington to add the lounge inside FedEx Field, which rivals the local Nationals' concept of housing the facility outside the stadium but is similar to the Capitals' in-house betting facility at Capital One Arena.

Prior to Washington's announcement, the Arizona Cardinals were the only other NFL team with a betting lounge in their stadium.

FedEx Field has housed the Commanders since 1997 and will continue doing so through 2026, now with a new touch soon on the way.

The Commanders' next home game is a Week 1 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars, kicking off at 1 PM EST on Sept. 11.