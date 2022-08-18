Commanders LB Cole Holcomb 'Taking Charge' of Washington Defense

When you think of the Washington Commanders defense, the first name to come to mind is probably either former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young or Pro Bowler Jonathan Allen. But there's a player who might not be on other people's radar who is "taking charge" of the defense.

It's a good thing that linebacker Cole Holcomb is emerging as a leader because there might not be a player who needs to step up more on the Commanders defense than Holcomb.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel is entering the final year of his rookie contract and he's set to be the team's primary middle linebacker this season.

This means that Holcomb will take on a greater leadership role than he did in 2021, something that defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has recognized during the first part of training camp.

“Cole is really asserting himself in a leadership role," Del Rio said. "I think he is doing a great job mentoring some of the other linebackers, asserting himself in the huddle, taking charge and making the call, being really strong with it. I think his preparation is very strong. I’m happy with the way he has approached it."

The fourth-year linebacker is getting his shot at being a true leader in the group despite the fact he’s playing beside 2020 first round NFL Draft pick Jamin Davis.

Holcomb quietly led the team in tackles last season with 142 of them, 43 more than safety Kamren Curl, who finished second.

In the past, Holcomb was a quiet hero for the defense, but this season he's expected to be a little bit louder.