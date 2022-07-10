Commanders Eyeing More Contract Extensions: Who's Next?

Extending wide receiver Terry McLaurin’s contract was the move the Washington Commanders needed to make to solidify their receiving corps. After giving the Ohio State alum a three-year, $71 million extension, McLaurin quickly became one of the NFL’s highest paid receivers.

McLaurin’s career in Washington had been steady amid rocky play around him, as he totaled over 3,000 receiving yards with a slew of different quarterbacks.

While McLaurin’s deal was the first major one, head coach Ron Rivera said that the team “isn’t done” with extending current players. He also mentioned how it was a “huge step” to getting the McLaurin deal done and out of the way.

"It’s one of those things as a football coach to be able to have players that fit what you're trying to do and understand, and really kind of see the vision that you have. And with Terry that's somebody that we believe we have," Rivera said. "And because of that, getting him done we felt was one of the things that we felt had to be a priority for us."

Players like defensive tackle Da’Ron Payne and offensive tackle Wes Schweitzer are two players hitting free agency in 2023 that could be receiving extensions.

Young defensive players like Chase Young and Kendall Fuller may be in line for a new payday after Rivera mentioned focusing of the defensive side of the ball.

"You've got to look at the defensive side," Rivera said. "Look at where we are. What do we have to do with the defensive line? What're the next moves there? Linebacker, adding some depth, probably. Looking at the defensive backs and feeling good, confident about that group. There is still some work to do. We're not where we want to be in terms of that yet."

The team also re-signed wide receiver Cam Sims and running back J.D. McKissic this past offseason and will have a number of players, including quarterback Taylor Heinicke facing the open market next year.