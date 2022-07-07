Backup QB Rankings: Do Commanders Have 'Smallest Divide'?

Just two seasons ago, quarterback Taylor Heinicke was going head-to-head with legendary quarterback Tom Brady and the eventual Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 NFC Wild Card. The team previously known as the Washington Football Team fell 31-23, but Heinicke had proved on the national stage that he belonged in the NFL.

Now two years later with the same team but a different name, Heinicke remains a vital part of the Washington Commanders' potential success in the 2022-23 season, even if the starting job won't be his to begin the year.

The arrival of 29-year-old Carson Wentz via trade from the Indianapolis Colts in March showed that the Commanders were looking to add a potential quarterback for the future despite Heinicke starting 16 of 17 games last season.

But even with a former No. 2 overall pick like Wentz in the quarterback room, the separation for the starting job with an undrafted player like Heinicke is surprisingly closer than some might think. Wentz will be the starter to begin the year, but coach Ron Rivera trusts in Heinicke in the event of an injury or poor play from his new signal-caller.

Pro Football Network recently revealed its rankings for the best backup quarterbacks in the league and has Heinicke ranked at the top spot. Here's what the rankings had to say about a quarterback room that arguably has the "smallest divide" between the first and second string:

Of all the teams in the league, the Commanders might have the smallest divide between their No. 1 and No. 2 QBs. Heinicke, who went 7-8 as a fill-in starter last season, played relatively well in a tough situation. Heinicke battled through his first shot at legitimate NFL playing time as the top players around him dealt with injury and COVID-19 woes. Despite all of that, he still threw for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. If Carson Wentz were to suffer an injury this season, the Commanders should feel confident that Heinicke can pick up the slack.

Last season, both quarterbacks fought in the final few games to reach the postseason. Wentz and the Colts had it all but wrapped up until a colossal collapse in Week 18 against the lowly Jaguars cost the team a playoff spot. The Colts had won six of seven before the team's season-ending two-game losing streak seemed to spark the end of Wentz's time in Indy after just one year.

And who knows? Had Indianapolis made its way into the playoffs, Wentz could've remained in the AFC while Heinicke got a chance to win the starting job again in Washington.

Instead, the always-fiery Heinicke will remain behind his quarterback counterpart in preparation to command the offense when needed.