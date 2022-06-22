Skip to main content

Washington BREAKING: House to Subpoena Commanders Owner Dan Snyder

Rep. Carolyn Maloney revealed during an exchange with Goodell that she intends to issue a subpoena to obtain testimony from Snyder, who is at the center of the investigation.

While NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is testifying before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the alleged toxic workplace environment within the Washington Commanders franchise, team owner Dan Snyder is declining to appear.

As a result, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., revealed during an exchange with Goodell that she intends to issue a subpoena to obtain testimony from Snyder, who is at the center of the investigation.

On Tuesday, yet another detail involving the alleged "toxic workplace'' was revealed in the form of a 2009 sexual assault allegation in which a female employee accused Snyder of asking her for sex, groping her and attempting to remove her clothes - an issue that ended with the team paying a $1.6 million settlement to the woman.

While Goodell is appearing before the Congressional hearing, Snyder declined to do so. And after Rep. Maloney asked Goodell if he planned to discipline Snyder for that decision, with Goodell saying that is not his responsibility, Maloney responded with her plan.

"If the NFL is unwilling to hold Mr. Snyder accountable, then I am prepared to do so," Maloney said. "The Committee will not be deterred in its investigation to uncover the truth of workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders."

Goodell, in his opening remarks during his testimony, was revealing.

"It is clear to me that the workplace in Washington was unprofessional and unacceptable in numerous respects: bullying, widespread disrespect toward colleagues, use of demeaning language, public embarrassment, and harassment," Goodell said to the committee.

