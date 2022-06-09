Skip to main content

'Ignorant, Ignorant Man': Former All-Pro WR Calls Out Commanders DC Jack Del Rio After 'Dust-Up' Comment

The Washington Commanders defensive coordinator is receiving a lot of flak for his recent comments.

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is under a lot of scrutiny from people on social media after his comments regarding the January 6 hearings taking place this week.

Earlier this week, coach Del Rio took to Twitter to comment on the upcoming committee hearings and challenged why the hearings were taking place while the violent protests in summer 2020 were not receiving as much attention.

Del Rio was asked about the tweet during Wednesday's press conference, and Del Rio responded with this answer:

"I can look at images on the TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem," Del Rio said. "And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal."

Del Rio was also asked whether he felt his comments would make an impact in the job the Commanders have to do.

"Anything that I ever say or write, I'd be comfortable saying or writing in front of everybody that I work with, players and coaches," Del Rio said. "I express myself as an American. We have that ability. I love this country, and I believe what I believe, and I've said what I want to say. Every now and then, there's some people that get offended by it."

Del Rio's comments received a ton of backlash on social media, including a comment from former Seattle Seahawks All-Pro wide receiver Doug Baldwin.

"Jack Del Rio is an ignorant, ignorant man. And that is as loving and respectful as I can put it," Baldwin tweeted. "Protesting against the murder of someone is not the same as attempting a coup because you didn’t get your way in an election. Not saying vandalism is ok but lets not try to pretend these are the same."

Baldwin played eight seasons in the NFL, and won Super Bowl XLVII with the Seahawks.

