Commanders Madden Safety Ratings: Dark Horse DB?

The Washington Commanders head into training camp with a safety group that looks a little different than last season.

With Landon Collins cut in the offseason, there is competition to determine who will take his role in the secondary.

Kamren Curl and Bobby McCain should get a decent amount of playing time, but the buffalo nickel position will feature competition between rookie Percy Butler and second-year pro Darrick Forrest.

This may not be the position battle some hoped might be coming at the end of last season, but Butler is a prospect who could become a vital part of the special teams equation and contribute to the defense in specific packages and situations.

For evaluators, the biggest concern about Butler entering the league is his ability to tackle. This is something we haven't been able to see yet because of the non-contact rules in the early phases of the offseason training programs, but as the preseason approaches, we'll finally get a look at this facet of his game.

If Butler proves to be an improved tackler, then he may be on the field more often than previously expected.

Meanwhile, Forrest has the experience and was primarily used on special teams last season. If he performs well enough, it could come down to Butler occupying Forrest's role from last season and a promotion for Forrest into more reps on defense.

Here's a look at Madden 23's ratings for the Commanders safety group ...

Overall

Kamren Curl: 79

Bobby McCain: 78

Darrick Forrest: 67

Percy Butler: 66

Jeremy Reaves: 65

Speed

Kamren Curl: 86

Bobby McCain: 87

Darrick Forrest: 91

Percy Butler: 94

Jeremy Reaves: 83

Acceleration

Kamren Curl: 90

Bobby McCain: 87

Darrick Forrest: 93

Percy Butler: 96

Jeremy Reaves: 87

Agility

Kamren Curl: 83

Bobby McCain: 89

Darrick Forrest: 86

Percy Butler: 83

Jeremy Reaves: 76