Ron Rivera: Commanders 'Expect to Win' in 2022

ASHBURN, Va. -- What does coach Ron Rivera expect of his Washington Commanders squad in the 2022 NFL Season?

"It's fair to say we expect to win," Rivera said during his pre-training camp press conference on Tuesday evening.

He stopped short of stating his team was in "playoffs or bust" mode but didn't shy away from an expectation the team would do what it's only done 14 times in the last 33 regular-season games.

And it'll start with quarterback Carson Wentz, the new starter for his team who Rivera envisions will help his offense reach new levels of production and ability.

Rivera said his new starter is off to a good start learning the offense and bonding with his teammates, but acknowledged he wants to see even more of the same during this year's training camp.

Coincidentally, this training camp will be different than the last two, impacted by new arrivals and pandemics that restricted the usual business practices executed this time of year.

This year, more than in the previous camps, Rivera and his staff will get to fully examine the roster and get an extensive look at how they play with each other.

Not just within the scheme, but within their chemistry. Looking to see how the players, "communicate without communicating," Rivera said.

Unfortunately, it's not all good news.

Some key players are starting this year's camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, and offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas is on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

Defensive end Chase Young, center Chase Roullier, and tight end Logan Thomas are the biggest names starting camp on the PUP list, and they bookend the entire group in terms of expectations on when the players might be able to return to action.

“(Roullier) looks like he might be the first guy off the PUP,” Rivera said. He also added that Young will likely be the last one off the list in part because of the nature of his injury, and because of the nuances about his compared to Thomas' which occurred later in the year.

Injured players bring about opportunities for others to get increased reps, and more experienced, and arguably build a more talented depth of talent.

So, while the Commanders get their training camp started without some key members available, they'll do so together, and even though Rivera acknowledged he's bracing for the next off-field situation - most likely coming Thursday - his focus is on winning.

Because that's the best way he can help the franchise reconnect with the community, and get the fans they represent, back in the stadium.