Commanders Minicamp Notebook: Curtis Samuel, Antonio Gibson Back in Action

Better day than the last for Washington's first team offense

ASHBURN, Va. - When we last saw the Washington Commanders' first-team offense quarterback Carson Wentz was throwing two interceptions and receiver Curtis Samuel was on the side field out of what coach Ron Rivera called an "abundance of caution".

Making matters more worrisome was the fact running back Antonio Gibson also stayed on the side field last Wednesday.

All of this provided plenty to look for as Washington's mandatory minicamp got started with the first practice of the week happening Tuesday.

BACK IN ACTION

Meeting with media before practice on Tuesday to begin Washington's mandatory minicamp Rivera couldn't promise Samuel or Gibson would be on the field again Tuesday.

For a team that could use all the good news they can get, they got some to start the minicamp week as both Samuel and Gibson did in fact return to practice participating in individual and team drills.

From what we could see, neither player looked any worse for the wear and even stayed on the field when a light rain moved in making the field slicker than desired.

WENTZ BOUNCES BACK

The Commanders' last practice was an eventful one, and a lot of it centered around Carson Wentz.

In what was his first real bad practice in front of media the quarterback threw two interceptions and also threw the pass that led receiver Dyami Brown into contact with safety Jeremy Reaves.

Not to put that hit on Wentz alone of course, but quarterbacks are aware of the dangers associated with steering their targets into traffic and make a conscious effort not to do so unnecessarily.

On Tuesday, Wentz looked cleaner and made much better decisions on when to take shots and when to take yards.

In fact, for the first time in front of the media, he wasn't picked off once.

LOGAN THOMAS EYEING WEEK 1 RETURN

Injuries were a big part of why the Commanders weren't able to meet their full potential in 2021, and tight end Logan Thomas was one of the biggest players lost.

Going down with an ACL injury last year Thomas actually revealed the damage was not contained there as he also needed MCL and left meniscus repairs as well.

Still, Thomas is hoping for a Week 1 return to the team while taking it day by day as he works with trainers on his recovery.

Even with John Bates and rookie Cole Turner looking good in these early practices, the Washington Commanders would surely love to see their starting tight end back in action as soon as possible.