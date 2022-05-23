Skip to main content

Major Development: Latest Updates on New Commanders Stadium Project

The latest from Virginia, with more expected to come

It's beginning to look a lot like the next Washington Commanders stadium and complex will be in Virginia. 

Maryland certainly came in strong with their first official bid to keep the team playing in-state, and while putting the team back in Washington D.C. is certainly an attractive move, it seems less likely to happen than either of the other two options. 

In Virginia, for example, the early reports had three potential sites and figures at or above $1 billion being dedicated by the Commonwealth to help put the NFL franchise firmly within its borders. 

The team already practices in Ashburn, Va. and has ties to Richmond as well. 

Now, with the latest news coming first from John Keim of ESPN, the franchise itself has purchased a plot of land in Woodbridge, VA about an hour southwest of FedEx Field.

"According to a source with knowledge of the purchase, the Commanders paid a little more than $100 million for approximately 200 acres," Keim wrote in his report. "The deal was completed late last week, but has not yet been filed with Prince William County, the site of the land. One source called it the team's preferred site for a new stadium, but other options remain open."

Those other options include Maryland, an outside chance the team returns to D.C., and still other opportunities in Virginia. 

Meanwhile, Virginia has yet to officially propose any type of land and/or money deals for the team to move there.

Getting an official proposal from the Commonwealth is the next move to wait on, and will certainly impact just how far things will go with either Maryland or D.C.

Keim also tweeted a graphic representation of what the domed Washington Commanders stadium, with its translucent roof, could look like on the land procured by the organization. 

