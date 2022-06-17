Skip to main content

Ron Rivera Fined $100K, Commanders Lose Two 2023 OTA Practices After 'Excessive Contact'

The wallet is burning in Washington.

The Washington Commanders continue to get themselves into trouble.

On Friday, ESPN reported that the Commanders were stripped of two OTA practices next season and head coach Ron Rivera was fined $100,000 after "excessive contact" during practice.

During a drill on June 8, defensive back Jeremy Reaves knocked out second-year wide receiver Dyami Brown out of practice with head-to-head contact that might have given him a concussion.

"Are you f*cking kidding me?" were the first words out of head coach Ron Rivera's mouth.

Rivera immediately stopped practice and chewed out everyone on the team to try and ensure that something like this wouldn't happen again.

Brown walked off with trainers and appeared not to feel right. Reaves came over as he walked off to apologize.

But now it might be Rivera that Reaves needs to apologize to, as this moment is likely what led to his hefty fine.

This isn't the only time the Commanders were dealing with fines during OTAs. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was also fined $100,000 after his insensitive comments towards the January 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol.

"I can look at images on the TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem," Del Rio said. "And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal."

Del Rio was also asked whether he felt his comments would make an impact in the job the Commanders have to do.

"Anything that I ever say or write, I'd be comfortable saying or writing in front of everybody that I work with, players and coaches," Del Rio said. "I express myself as an American. We have that ability. I love this country, and I believe what I believe, and I've said what I want to say. Every now and then, there's some people that get offended by it."

Rivera fined Del Rio and donated that money to the U.S. Capitol Police Fund.

It's been a very expensive offseason for the Commanders, but the team will have a few weeks off before training camp begins July 27.

