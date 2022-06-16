Commanders Minicamp Notebook: Did Wentz Get Acclimated Without McLaurin?

With their star receiver out, Washington's attention has turned to the quarterback and other weapons participating at minicamp.

ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Commanders have wrapped their 2022 minicamp, and while star receiver Terry McLaurin was a no-show there was plenty to see during the week's practice sessions.

CARSON WENTZ GETTING UP TO SPEED

Here's the thing about Wentz. He's looked good so far.

Now, there's no hitting and no pads. But there's also the fact the new starting quarterback really hasn't had much time to digest a playbook that may be the wordiest he's ever had to learn.

But getting up to speed is what this portion of the offseason is all about. While he'll now get some off-time before training camp, if he continues to build his knowledge of offensive coordinator Scott Turner's system then he'll come into training camp ready to hit the ground running.

“I think probably the biggest thing in terms of watching Carson is how he got acclimated to us," Commanders coach Ron Rivera said Thursday. "How he got more and more comfortable being around our guys...developing some rapport with some of our receivers, picking up our offensive scheme for the most part. There's sometimes you really see the confidence in the things that he does very well, and you can see that confidence spreading to everybody else around him.”

'RUNNING BACK' STRENGTH

They say there's strength in numbers. And while the NFL only allows offenses to field 11 men at one time, the rotation between which ones are on the field is only limited to the number of players kept at each position.

To say the Commanders could feasibly have up to six different players lined up in the backfield at times this coming season is no exaggeration. Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, and Brian Robinson Jr. are the shoe-ins, and all three will have their roles.

But receiver Curtis Samuel is also someone we expect to see in the backfield, and both running back Jaret Patterson and Jonathan Williams are going to make it hard for Rivera not to keep a fourth guy at that position.

Add in rookie receiver Jahan Dotson's ever-growing understanding of the offense, and you have another player who could be thrown into the backfield to mix up defensive coaches and MIKE linebackers alike.

SPEAKING OF...

Dotson has now been through rookie camp, organized team activities, and his first mandatory minicamp. He's still a rookie, but every day he gets a little more familiar with the team and concepts.

We asked Washington wide receiver coach Drew Terrell what homework he gave Dotson for the break before training camp.

"I told him after this offseason he's had, to go home and relax for a little bit and enjoy his family," Terrell said. "And to continue to look at our playbook and the big picture, and knowing every spot."

Terrell says he's fully confident in Dotson's ability to absorb even more about not just his own role on the team, but understanding how the other players on the field impact what he's doing, and vice versa.

It's hard being the No. 1 receiver for an NFL team, and even harder for a rookie to do it.

So far, that's exactly what Dotson has been as Terry McLaurin's contract situation continues to fester.

Some time to digest what he's learned so far, and hopefully the return of his more established teammate, will help the Commanders' latest first-round pick come back in July looking to provide fans the excitement and winning football they so desperately want to witness.