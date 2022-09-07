'Underrated' Commanders Rookie CB Tariq Castro-Fields Ready to Prove Doubters Wrong

Washington Commanders sixth-round rookie cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields has had a whirlwind of an NFL career so far ... and he hasn't even played his first game.

He hurt himself at the Scouting Combine in February, which likely tanked his draft stock into the late rounds, where he was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners cut him last week as the team shrunk its roster down to 53, but the Commanders cleared a spot for the Penn State alum.

All Penn State publisher Mark Wogenrich graciously answered some questions we had about one the newest member of the Commanders.

1. Tariq Castro-Fields was drafted in the sixth round by the 49ers, but they cut him last week before he was claimed by the Commanders. Are you surprised about his NFL journey so far?

Wogenrich: Not really, because Castro-Fields is a difficult-to-read player. He was superb in the first half of 2019 but injuries stalled his progress for the next year-and-a-half. Castro-Fields returned for a strong fifth year in 2021, allowing just one touchdown pass, and seemed poise to become a Day 2 pick. Then he hurt himself at the NFL Scouting Combine, limiting his ability to do much more than run. Castro-Fields was one of Penn State’s most athletic defensive players the past three years, though injuries certainly were a factor.

2. What are Castro-Fields' biggest strengths?

Wogenrich: He has NFL cornerback size that you love (6-1, 197) and, again, is really athletic; he ran a 4.38 at the combine. He was strong in press-man coverage (though Penn State didn’t play a lot of it) and has played a lot of football, so he identifies routes and concepts quickly. Good tackler, too. Combine those traits with his experience, and Castro-Fields might be an underrated prospect.

3. What are Castro-Fields' biggest weaknesses?

Wogenrich: As noted before, durability. He played through issues in 2019 that clearly limited him, though he still was Penn State’s best option at corner. I’m not sure whether that factored into San Francisco’s decision, but it has been a recurring issue. In addition, NFL Draft Bible suggested that Castro-Fields can struggle in zone coverage, something that’s correctable.

4. Is there an NFL player comparison that you feel best fits Castro-Fields?

Wogenrich: Not really, since Castro-Fields fits the physical profile of a standard NFL corner (6-feet+, long reach, good speed) and isn’t afraid to hit but possesses limitations. I do think, though, that a healthy Castro-Fields can become a good NFL player.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.