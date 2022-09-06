Commanders Defense & Special Teams Depth Chart: Who Won The Return Job?

The Washington Commanders are eagerly anticipating their home opener Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team has to complete a few housekeeping items before the season can truly begin.

One of those items on the to-do list is releasing the unofficial depth chart, which the team did Tuesday. Here's a look at the defense and special teams depth chart ...

DE: Montez Sweat, James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill, Shaka Toney

DT: Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Phidarian Mathis, Efe Obada, Daniel Wise

OLB: Jamin Davis, Jon Bostic, Milo Eifler

MLB: Cole Holcomb, David Mayo

CB: Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III, Benjamin St-Juste, Rachaad Wildgoose, Christian Holmes, Tariq Castro-Fields

SS: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest

FS: Bobby McCain, Percy Butler, Jeremy Reaves

P: Tress Way

K: Joey Slye

H: Tress Way

LS: Camaron Cheeseman

KR: Dax Milne, Antonio Gibson

PR: Dax Milne, Jahan Dotson

The offense depth chart can be found here.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway of this depth chart comes at the return specialist spot, where Dax Milne is listed as the team's primary kick and punt returner.

Milne was in competition with Antonio Gibson and Jahan Dotson for return duties, and the former seventh-round pick came out on top. Could he have won the kick return job because Gibson is expected to revert back to starting running back status after the injury to Brian Robinson Jr.? It's possible, but Milne was an established return specialist in college at BYU ... and he'll look to do the same at the professional level.

The Commanders play the Jaguars Sunday at 1 p.m.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.