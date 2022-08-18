Skip to main content

The Game Is 'Slowing Down' For Commanders Rookie Percy Butler

Butler was drafted in the fourth round by the Commanders.

Washington Commanders fourth-round rookie Percy Butler has created plenty of excitement about what he may be able to accomplish in his first NFL season.

That being said, it's important to temper expectations, because incumbent starter Bobby McCain appears to be firmly in control of his starting spot.

McCain, who turns 29 today, signed a two-year, $11 million contract this offseason, solidifying his spot as a starter in the Washington secondary ... but he has high hopes for the player who could eventually replace him one day.

“You can tell the game is slowing down to him," McCain said. "You can tell he's playing fast. He's playing a lot faster. The game's slowing down to him and he's understanding the defense really well.”

This may not be the position battle some hoped might be coming at the end of last season, but Butler is a prospect who could become a vital part of the special teams equation and contribute to the defense in specific packages and situations.

For evaluators, the biggest concern about Butler entering the league is his ability to tackle. This is something we haven't been able to see yet because of the non-contact rules in the early phases of the offseason training programs, but as the preseason approaches, we'll finally get a look at this facet of his game.

If Butler proves to be an improved tackler and continues to pick up the game at a quick pace, then he may be on the field more often than previously expected. 

