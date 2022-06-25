Skip to main content

Carson Chemistry: Wentz on Washington Move Up with Curtis Samuel

New Commanders quarterback recently spoke with team senior vice president of media and content, Julie Donaldson

New Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is excited about a lot of things these days. 

He's always excited about his family, and is also looking forward to a new chapter in his NFL career, and potentially proving his doubters wrong with a solid performance this season.

One of the weapons he'll be looking to get involved in that effort is receiver Curtis Samuel, who may have signed with Washington in 2021, but certainly feels like another new addition to this year's team. 

And playing with Samuel is one more thing you can add to the list of things Wentz is excited about.

"He's explosive," Wentz told Jule Donaldson, the team's senior vice president of media and content, recently. " When you see the ball in his hands and how quickly he's making a guy miss or he's getting down the field, it's impressive."

While I can't confirm what it's like to throw a pass to Samuel, I can support the notion that the receiver looks every bit as explosive as we expected him to be when he came over from the Carolina Panthers last offseason. 

Injuries cost Samuel the opportunity to impress his playmaking ability on the team last season, but that all appears to be in the past - even as he's sat some offseason practices out, due to an "abundance of caution" according to coach Ron Rivera on several occasions. 

"I've only played with a handful of guys who have that kind of quick-twitch ability that he has," Wentz also told Donaldson. "It's been fun to build that chemistry and see what he does well."

Samuel isn't the only weapon Wentz will look to use this season, of course, but his unique blend of short and deep area ability may be the key to unlocking the Washington Commanders offense in 2022. 

