The thing some people in the media forget from time to time is there are people on the other side of hot takes and analysis of teams like the Washington Commanders.

Of course, this fact shouldn’t deter anyone from doing their job. But it also doesn’t prevent any player who may be the subject of criticisms from coming back at an analyst for their assessments.

Even if - and sometimes more so because - you’re a former player.

This is something former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III learned Wednesday evening when not just one, but two NFL players lashed out at one of his most recent takes surrounding his former team.

“The (Commanders) D-Line showing up is more important than which Carson Wentz shows up,” Griffin said in a tweet Monday afternoon. “4 1ST ROUND PICKS on the defensive front has to equal DOMINANCE. Stop fighting on the sidelines and start FIGHTING IN THE TRENCHES.”

This isn’t the first time someone on the outside looking in has pointed out the need for the Commanders to get more pressure from the team’s front four.

But I suspect it’s the cheap shot by Griffin - who recently cancelled his plan for a Washington tell-all book - talking about an incident last season where defensive linemen Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen appeared to have a disagreement on the sideline during a late season loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

“Who (crowned) you king?” Payne responded to Griffin on Wednesday.

Payne’s response was followed up by a series of laughing emojis from Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Raekwon Davis - a former teammate of Payne’s at Alabama.

Payne responded to Davis, tweeting, “Boy a turf eater talking like a analyst (laughing emoji).”

Clearly, something about what Griffin said about the Commanders’ defensive line didn’t sit right with Payne, who is looking for a new contract with the team, as they collectively seek to silence all who criticize them today.