Did Commanders Make 'Questionable' Decision to Draft WR Jahan Dotson?

The Washington Commanders' first round pick is being scrutinized by critics.

After making eight selections at last week's NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders were able to fill a lot of their needs.

Jahan Dotson Jahan Dotson Jahan Dotson

However, CBS Sports is scratching their heads with one pick in particular, the first-round selection of Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

Dotson is a good football player capable of attacking all three levels of the field. Although undersized, he shows strong hands and no tentativeness through traffic. Washington could ultimately be correct in its assessment of Dotson, but Alabama's Jameson Williams, Ohio State's Chris Olave and Arkansas' Treylon Burks were all higher-rated players for CBS Sports. The Commanders had an opportunity to select any of those players at No. 11 overall but elected to trade down where they selected Dotson.

Before the NFL Draft, it was reported that the Commanders were extremely high on Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave, who was eventually taken with the No. 11 pick after the New Orleans Saints made a deal with the Commanders to take him.

Jameson Williams, who was drafted directly after Olave at No. 12, was also someone believed to be a potential pick.

In the trade back, Washington received No. 16, but also No. 98 (Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr.) and No. 120, which was traded again to the Carolina Panthers for two fifth-round picks (North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell and Nevada tight end Cole Turner).

Jahan Dotson Jahan Dotson Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Jahan Dotson

Trading five spots back allowed the Commanders to take Dotson, who was higher on Washington's board than the consensus. Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks was on the board at No. 16, but despite being higher on the CBS Sports board, was passed in favor of Dotson.

It's clear that the Commanders really feel like there is something special about the Penn State wideout. Now it's all about getting the opportunity to prove it.