Commanders Training Camp Notebook: What's Up With Curtis Samuel?

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders entered the next critical phase of season preparation by putting on pads at practice for the first time this season.

Coach Rivera talked after practice about how much more the coaching staff gets to see as the team gets closer to game-like conditions, and in that vein, our observations today focus on what we saw with pads on, that we didn't see before.

TRENCH WARFARE

The most noticeable difference between before and after the pads go on is what happens between the offensive and defensive lines.

A crowd favorite for fans and media in attendance are the one-on-one drills between linemen, and Tuesday was no different.

While some came away as clear winners, and clear losers, from the first day of padded opportunities, everyone will certainly come away with something to learn and build on for the next day.

MIKE IN CHARGE

MIKE linebacker Cole Holcomb isn't new to calling the defense, but he is new to doing it while being placed in the middle of the defense.

Asked about the difference between being a true middle linebacker and setting the group from an off-center alignment, Holcomb emphasized the ability to really see and control things from his new position.

Of course, the job as a whole isn't new, and it's one he says he, "Really fell in love with it, last year."

Now, from his new office, the confidence is clear and the solid communication we've seen up to this point can be tied directly to Holcomb's abilities as a strategist and a player.

NO RAMP FOR SAMUEL

Coach Rivera said the team had a plan and would be increasing Curtis Samuel's workload as his conditioning allowed, but also pulling back on his involvement as necessary.

Apparently, that includes completely removing him from even individual position drills on Tuesday as Samuel worked with trainers on the side field while his teammates proceeded to the next phase of practice and preparation.

Rivera continues to maintain everything being done is aimed at making sure Samuel is healthy for the regular season, but it's hard to feel comfortable about a player known for his fast-twitch and short-area abilities missing so much practice time.

The arrival of new Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz doesn't help ease the nervous energy as every rep without Samuel is just one more he'll need to try and get on the same page with his versatile weapon.