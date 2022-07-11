Commanders to Camp: Washington's 1 Big Strength & 1 Big Weakness

The Washington Commanders are looking to bounce back after a 2021 season that ended on the couch as opposed to the playoffs.

However, after making upgrades on both sides of the ball through the draft and trading for quarterback Carson Wentz, Washington is stronger today than it was six months ago and is poised to make a playoff run.

But along with the strengths come the weaknesses ... or at least that is how Pro Football Focus sees it.

Let's dissect PFF's view of the biggest strengths and weaknesses of the Commanders roster ...

Biggest Strength: Defensive Line

Even with depth being chipped away with the losses of Tim Settle and Matt Ioannidis in free agency, Washington’s defensive front remains the strength of this team. The likes of Jonathan Allen, DaRon Payne and Chase Young ensure the defensive line has plenty of players that will cause problems for opposing offenses, particularly if Young can take a step forward in his development. Washington was top-seven last season in pressure rate and did it with an underwhelming season from Young.

Biggest Weakness: Linebacker

Jamin Davis needs to take a big step forward in his development after struggling as a rookie on his way to an overall PFF grade of 46.8. Davis has the athletic profile of a star at the position, but you could see the processing time during his rookie season. Transitioning to the NFL as a linebacker has become extremely difficult in today’s game, and how far he goes in Year 2 is an unknown.