WATCH: Commanders WR Dyami Brown Makes Craziest Catch of Camp So Far

Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown is one of the many skill players competing for a role in the offense.

If he keeps making plays like this one he made during Friday morning's practice, he can only help his cause.

Carson Wentz throws the ball deep towards the end zone and it looks like cornerback Kendall Fuller is about to intercept the pass, but Brown saves the day and scores the touchdown for the offense.

Brown, a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, struggled to see the field during his rookie season. He played in just 34 percent of offensive snaps last season and was targeted only 25 times in 15 games. Out of those targets, Brown hauled in 12 catches for 165 yards. He's still seeking his first NFL touchdown.

Brown's disappointing rookie season made wide receiver a priority for the Commanders in the draft this past season, and the team selected Jahan Dotson in the first round. Dotson is expected to start ahead of Brown going into the season.

With the return of Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, it will likely demote Brown to the second team, where reps won't come as often.

However, there does appear to be improvement with Brown's game compared to last season, and that's all you can ask for a player in Brown's position.

The Commanders just saw Antonio Gandy-Golden, another mid-round skill player, retire after two seasons. If Brown doesn't step up to the plate in his sophomore season, his time in Washington may also end prematurely.