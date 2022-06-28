Skip to main content

'Worth Every Penny': Why Commanders Had to Sign Terry McLaurin to Extension

And it's a whole lot of pennies.

The Washington Commanders and wide receiver Terry McLaurin are celebrating after agreeing to a three-year extension Tuesday afternoon.

The two sides agreed to pay McLaurin $71 million over three seasons after his rookie deal expires at the end of the 2022 season.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky approved of the move, tweeting that McLaurin's deal is "worth every penny."

McLaurin sat out of mandatory minicamp earlier this month in protest of his current contract, but now, McLaurin has been paid handsomely and will stay with the Commanders until the end of the 2025 season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Terry McLaurin
Play

Commanders Sign WR Terry McLaurin to Extension: Details

The Commanders get their guy signed long-term.

By Jeremy Brener17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago
6EC2DD02-4E4D-4A5C-8AE6-BAB085AE9F09
Play

Washington BREAKING: Commanders Fulfill Promise, Sign WR Terry McLaurin to Big Deal

Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Washington Football Staff24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago
Jahan Dotson 1
Play

Can Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Have Best Rookie Season?

Dotson was the fifth receiver drafted this year.

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
1 hour ago

ESPN detailed how important it is for the Commanders to not fall in that pattern and explained why the team has to sign McLaurin this offseason.

"McLaurin bypassed the team's mandatory minicamp as he remains without a long-term deal," writes ESPN. "Given the recent deals to A.J. Brown and other receivers, a boilerplate is in place for a deal: an average annual value at or near $25 million per season. The risk Washington runs in not securing McLaurin long term is not just that he one day plays for another team in his prime, but the message it sends: If the best offensive player on your team who does everything right and is the definition of rare football character can't get paid, who can?"

McLaurin just completed his second consecutive 1,000-yard season and is expected to form one of the best wide receiver trios in the game with a healthy Curtis Samuel returning and rookie Jahan Dotson, who the team spent the 16th pick in the NFL Draft on.

Having McLaurin on the field opens up opportunities not only for Samuel and Dotson, but for newly-acquired quarterback Carson Wentz and the rest of the offense.

Terry McLaurin
News

Commanders Sign WR Terry McLaurin to Extension: Details

By Jeremy Brener17 minutes ago
6EC2DD02-4E4D-4A5C-8AE6-BAB085AE9F09
News

Washington BREAKING: Commanders Fulfill Promise, Sign WR Terry McLaurin to Big Deal

By Washington Football Staff24 minutes ago
Jahan Dotson 1
News

Can Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Have Best Rookie Season?

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
112120_UWvsNU_RK0668
News

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Will Commanders Help or Replace Carson Wentz?

By Daniel Flick2 hours ago
Terry McLaurin Wave Dallas © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

If Commanders Don't Pay Terry McLaurin, What Happens?

By Jeremy Brener4 hours ago
Snip20220627_69
News

Commanders, GM Martin Mayhew Scorched in Front Office Rankings

By Geoff Magliocchetti8 hours ago
Dan Snyder LA © Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
News

Commanders Owner Dan Snyder 'Unavailable' For Hearing Despite Subpoena Intentions: Details

By Jeremy BrenerJun 27, 2022
rivera dotson
News

How Commanders Turned Weakness to Strength in NFL Draft

By David HarrisonJun 27, 2022