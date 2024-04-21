Washington Commanders Draft: What Position Group Need 'Jumps Off the Screen'?
We interrupt your round-the-clock coverage of Washington Commanders quarterback and NFL Draft drama coverage to talk about the other eight picks general manager Adam Peters and the team currently possess.
While we're all but set at quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick, the Commanders will actually add more than just one player next weekend, and there's one specific group that jumps out to a well-established draft expert heading into the big week.
I think offensive tackle jumps off the screen as like, 'Oh yeah, we need to upgrade this position,' The Atheltic's Dane Brugler said about the top need after quarterback for Washington on the Locked On Commanders podcast ahead of draft weekend. "And this is an outstanding year for offensive tackles in the first 40-50 picks. The question will be how many of these guys go in the first round? How many are off the board in the top 25, (or) top 30 just ahead of where the Commanders are picking in that early second round?"
Currently, veterans Cornelius Lucas and Andrew Wylie look to be penciled in as the team's starting left and right tackles respectively and Peters even went as far as to say in March they were confident in both men if they were indeed the starters when the regular season rolls around in September.
Of course, that doesn't mean they won't be drafting another tackle or two, but even if they do there's no guarantee those prospects would pan out immediately.
Still, Washington is going to be a team to watch in the first round as they undoubtedly at least make phone calls about moving back into the first round. When looking at popoular draft pick trade value charts we assume the highest a trade up would happen is around pick No. 16 where players like Penn State's Olu Fashanu might still be available, but Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga is almost sure to be there.
If the Commanders opt - or are forced - to wait for Day 2 there are some intriguing prospects likely to be waiting for them including Houston tackle Patrick Paul, brother of Commanders guard Chris Paul.
Trading up for an offensive tackle or drafting one directly related to another member of the team would each make for great storylines, but winning creates even better ones. For Washington, with that goal in mind and at least in Brugler's assessment, getting at least one offensive tackle early to improve the line that'll be protecting that No. 2 overall quarterback has to be the second priority of NFL Draft weekend.