Washington Commanders Draft: ESPN's Adam Schefter Walking Back QB Jayden Daniels Hype?
There are moments in life where what we say can be taken out of context, and in the case of ESPN's Adam Schefter making comments about quarterback Jayden Daniels' likelihood of playing for the Washington Commanders, that was one of them.
In an interview on the Trap or Dive podcast, Schefter ended his appearance on the show by telling the three hosts - avid Commanders fans - they were probably safe to go buy their Jayden Daniels jerseys.
The comment came at the end of a long discussion about Washington, the NFL Draft, and the potential of Daniels to land there at No. 2. And it set off a firestorm that got the podcast elevated views, mentions on popular shows, and had anyone with an ability to pay attention to 10 seconds of commentary moving on to the No. 3 overall pick as far as speculation was concerned.
The problem is, Schefter said a lot more than that on the entire episode, which is what the Insider pointed out in some follow-up conversations on more nationally known shows like the Pat McAfee Show.
"That's completely taken out of context," Schefter told McAfee when discussing the comment. "I was on that podcast for - I don't know - 20 minutes, half an hour, and I couldn't have been more clear, saying over and over, that the signs point to Jayden Daniels at No. 2, it's tracking toward Jayden Daniels, but there's no decision."
Essentially, Schefter says, the comment was a fun 'throw-away' moment at the end of a fun podcast interview. Not a report. What he said above is the report, and has been for quite some time now.
And Schefter doubled-down on that fact again this week when discussing the apparent discontent in Daniels' camp following his shared visit with Washington ahead of the draft.
"I think he thought that he was going to get more face time there than he actually did," Schefter recently said on SportsCenter. "It didn't work out exactly that way, but Jayden Daniels knows that he can't control where he goes in the draft and his opinion doesn't matter where he wants to go. It's all up to the team. Right now, Jayden Daniels is prepared to go wherever he's drafted. Most people still believe it continues to be number two to the Washington Commanders."
What's an NFL Draft without a little bit of drama?
This one is certainly building up a good amount of it with the even itself only days away now.
Despite the misconceptions, overreactions, and misguided social media activity, it still looks like Daniels will be heading to the Commanders when they pick at No. 2 this coming Thursday night. We just wouldn't recommend going and buying any jerseys just yet.