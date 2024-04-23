Country Music Takes Over Cowboys HQ, Charity Concert All-Star Lineup
FRISCO - The Academy of Country Music Awards are taking over Dallas Cowboys headquarters in Frisco this May. To kick off 'country music's party of the year,' ACM Award winner Parker McCollum will headline a charity concert on May 15th, ahead of the ACM Awards on May 16th.
The ACM Awards announced exciting additions to an all-star lineup to the concert, which takes place on the green at Topgolf The Colony. Joining McCollum is 6x ACM reigning Group of the Year Old Dominion, this year's 4x ACM nominee Jordan Davis, this year’s first-time ACM nominees Kameron Marlowe and Ashley Cooke, plus surprise guests.
Last year's ACM Awards show was unforgettable. A nearly-unrecognizable Cowboys HQ transformed into one of the biggest stages in music and two stars of 'America's Team' kicked off the star-studded evening. Donning cowboys boots and hats, Dak Prescott and Emmitt Smith presented the first award of the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at the 12,000-seat Ford Center.
It's a victory for owner Jerry Jones' vision and his $5.1 billion investment in the 91-acre headquarters. Opened in 2016, Jones harbors hopes of some day bringing the NFL Draft and possibly the scouting combine to The Star.
The charity concert will benefit ACM Lifting Lives, which raises money and awareness to improve lives through the power of music with a specific focus on health-related initiatives that use music therapy as a way of healing. Philanthropy commitments include ACM Lifting Lives Autism Lab at Vanderbilt Kennedy Center and their annual Music Camp, a week-long, music-driven, residential program for individuals with Williams syndrome.