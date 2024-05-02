Brandin Cooks Sets the Bar High for CeeDee Lamb’s Next Contract
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a breakout 2023 season, leading the NFL in catches with an impressive 135 receptions for 1,749 and 12 touchdowns. However, despite becoming an elite NFL wide receiver, Lamb hasn't been paid like one. At age 25, he is currently playing out the final year of his rookie deal, and the anticipation for his next contract is building.
Brandin Cooks, the Cowboys’ 10-year NFL veteran wide receiver, has seen Lamb’s talent firsthand and believes that the young star deserves to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. In a recent interview, Cooks expressed his admiration for Lamb’s abilities and his hopes for Lamb’s financial future.
“The guy is a freak,” Cooks said. “He deserves everything that is coming his way, and I hope he gets every single dollar that he can and becomes the highest-paid receiver in the league because he’s the greatest receiver in the league.”
Cooks’ endorsement of Lamb’s potential payday comes at a critical juncture. Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones is closely monitoring the NFL wide receiver market, waiting for “some more leaves to fall.” Since Jones made that statement in April, two significant signings have occurred:
1. The Detroit Lions re-signed wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown to a four-year, $120.01 million contract, averaging $30.002 million per year.
2. The Philadelphia Eagles secured receiver A.J. Brown with a three-year, $96 million deal, averaging $32 million annually.
Both contracts set new standards for wide receiver compensation, leaving Lamb without a new deal. However, Lamb’s teammates fully support his holdout, emphasizing the importance of securing a fair contract. Cooks advises Lamb to “keep grinding” and stay ready for his return to the field.
Will Lamb secure the lucrative contract he deserves? Brandin Cooks certainly thinks so, setting the bar high for Lamb’s next deal.