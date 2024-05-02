Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, Bash Home Runs For Charity: Dak Prescott Contract Update
FRISCO - Dak Prescott may be the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys but punter Bryan Anger is the home run king of the Cowboys.
To the delight of thousands of Cowboys fans in the stands at Riders Field, 10 Cowboys players stepped up to the plate in a “friendly” home run competition that benefits the Salvation Army and other local nonprofits.
Newly-signed running back Ezekiel Elliott made a surprise showing in his first official Cowboys appearance. The slugger, who will wear jersey No. 15 in 2024, talked about his return to Dallas.
“We’ve got unfinished business," Elliott said. "I’m here to chase a ring.”
Prescott also gave an update on his contract negotiations with the Cowboys.
"Still having conversations," Prescott said. "I'm aware of what Jerry (Jones) said and everything he said is dead-on. Communication has been back and forth."
Last week, Jones said, “Dak, quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, I wouldn’t even blink on that.”
This season is Prescott's final year of a four-year, $160 million deal, which is projected to count $55.4 million against the salary cap.
Each hit increased the amount of money donated, heightening the already-fierce competition to be named home run derby champion of the Cowboys. Prescott, Elliott, Jalen Tolbert, Eric Kendricks, Jake Ferguson, Brandin Cooks, Sam Williams, Brandon Aubrey, Bryan Anger and DaRon Bland took turns at bat.
Anger was named derby champion after smacking home runs galore, individually raising $21,200 and earning major bragging rights with his teammates. The 11th annual home run event was a smashing success: the Cowboys raised $104,900 for the Salvation Army and Reliant donated $145,400 in total to local nonprofit organizations.
Plot twist, I also shook off the rust and batted to raise money for charity during the media competition ahead of the Cowboys. It's been a few (!) years since my last at-bat but I played softball in college at University of San Diego and won two Oregon 6A State Titles with Grants Pass High School.
I'm proud that my hits helped raise $1,700 to help support single parents and their children. The Odighizuwa foundation is dedicated to supporting single parents and children, focusing on equitable access to education, resources, and opportunities both locally and nationally.
The foundation serves as an opportunity for Dallas defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and his brother, Owamagbe (Owa), to fully honor their mother Abieyuwa. A single mother of four boys, she has been their biggest inspiration and motivation.
For the past 11 years, Reliant has hosted the charitable event with the Cowboys and has donated more than $838,000 to The Salvation Army and other local nonprofits.