Mike Tannenbaum Says Cowboys Should Draft a QB in Round 1 of NFL Draft
Former NFL exec Mike Tannenbaum often makes his opinions known throughout media. Recently, appearing on "Get Up," Tannenbaum struck a nerve with Cowboys fans in regards to his thoughts on their Dallas's options in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.
The statement from Tannenbaum stems from his belief that the Dallas Cowboys will not be able to re-sign Dak Prescott. Dak is coming off his best season once again leading the Cowboys to the playoffs.
With all-pro players CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons payday also looming, the Cowboys aim to re-sign Prescott but at the right price. The Cowboys will not draft a QB as it will send the message that they are ready to move on from their star quarterback.
A worthy QB will not be available at the Cowboys current draft position with many QB needy teams ahead of Dallas in the Draft. The Cowboys currently have a young and talented QB behind Dak Prescott in Trey Lance. Should the Cowboys have to move on from Dak next season Lance will be a better candidate than many of the prospects in the 2024 draft class.