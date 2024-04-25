Cowboys Country

Pro Football Focus: Dallas Cowboys Projected to Grab Nation's Top enter

Pro Football Focus’ Cris Collinsworth projects the Cowboys to select the premiere offensive center to fortify their offensive line

Chris Pirrone

Oct 14, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58)
Oct 14, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

In his last 2024 NFL mock draft for Pro Football Focus, Cris Collinsworth predicted the Cowboys will select offensive center Jackson Powers-Johnson from the University of Oregon at the 24th pick of the first round on Thursday night. Powers-Johnson is arguably the best interior offensive line prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Collinsworth Analysis

Collinsworth opined that the selection "fills a glaring hole" for the Cowboys who saw lineman Tyron Smith, the starting left tackle and Tyler Biadasz, the starting center, depart.

Collinsworth loved Power-Johnson size and toughness inside, stating that "he's not a Jason Kelce–like athlete, but he is quick and can get to second blocks with a powerful first punch and bounce to second level. At 324 pounds, he is a force inside as defenses go smaller. He loves to get quick rib shots on engaged defenders before moving to his next block. Despite his size, he rarely gets out-quicked inside."

He is projected Johnson-Powers to be a day one starter and Collingsworth noted his leadership skills, identifying him as "the clear leader of any offensive line."

Oct 21, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58)
Oct 21, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) / Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports
  • Junior
  • 6' 3", 320 lbs
  • Birthplace: Draper, UT

2023 Accolades:

  • Won the Rimington Trophy (nation's top center)
  • First-team Associated Press All-American
  • First-team All-Pac-12 Conference
  • Started 13 games at center
  • Oregon's o line was a Joe Moore Award finalist (nation's top offensive line)

Dallas Cowboys 2024 Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 24 overall

Round 2: No. 56

Round 3: No. 87

Round 5: No. 174

Round 6: No. 216

Round 7: No. 233 (via Las Vegas)

Round 7: No. 244

