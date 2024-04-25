Pro Football Focus: Dallas Cowboys Projected to Grab Nation's Top enter
In his last 2024 NFL mock draft for Pro Football Focus, Cris Collinsworth predicted the Cowboys will select offensive center Jackson Powers-Johnson from the University of Oregon at the 24th pick of the first round on Thursday night. Powers-Johnson is arguably the best interior offensive line prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Collinsworth Analysis
Collinsworth opined that the selection "fills a glaring hole" for the Cowboys who saw lineman Tyron Smith, the starting left tackle and Tyler Biadasz, the starting center, depart.
Collinsworth loved Power-Johnson size and toughness inside, stating that "he's not a Jason Kelce–like athlete, but he is quick and can get to second blocks with a powerful first punch and bounce to second level. At 324 pounds, he is a force inside as defenses go smaller. He loves to get quick rib shots on engaged defenders before moving to his next block. Despite his size, he rarely gets out-quicked inside."
He is projected Johnson-Powers to be a day one starter and Collingsworth noted his leadership skills, identifying him as "the clear leader of any offensive line."
- Junior
- 6' 3", 320 lbs
- Birthplace: Draper, UT
2023 Accolades:
- Won the Rimington Trophy (nation's top center)
- First-team Associated Press All-American
- First-team All-Pac-12 Conference
- Started 13 games at center
- Oregon's o line was a Joe Moore Award finalist (nation's top offensive line)
Dallas Cowboys 2024 Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 24 overall
Round 2: No. 56
Round 3: No. 87
Round 5: No. 174
Round 6: No. 216
Round 7: No. 233 (via Las Vegas)
Round 7: No. 244