Dallas Cowboys Draft Prop Bet Odds: First Drafted Position
The Cowboys are on the clock starting now and the odds makers have determined the likelihood of the position that will likely be the Cowboys first draft pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Fanduel Sportsbook has identified that the Dallas Cowboys are 71% likely at -250 odds to draft an offensive lineman with their first selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Dallas Cowboys first drafted position odds as identified by Fanduel Sportsbook.
- Offensive Lineman -250
- Linebacker +600
- Defensive Lineman/Edge +650
- Wide Receiver +1100
- Cornerback +1600
- Running Back 6000
What is surprising is that, given GM Jerry Jones' penchant for making draft day splashes, the odds for wide receiver or running back are so long.
Dallas Cowboys 2024 Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 24 overall
Round 2: No. 56
Round 3: No. 87
Round 5: No. 174
Round 6: No. 216
Round 7: No. 233 (via Las Vegas)
Round 7: No. 244
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
