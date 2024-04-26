Predicting Cowboys pick in first round of 2024 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft is here. It's been a long wait but we've made it to the day of the first round. The Dallas Cowboys currently hold the 24th pick in Thursday's first round and have needs at offensive line, defensive line and running back.
We can likely rule out running back. The general consensus is that no running back will be taken in the first round, though the Cowboys could potentially be the team to start the run on the position in round two at pick No. 56.
The Cowboys could very well hit the trenches in the first round on either side of the ball. But if I'm making a guess right now, it will be the offensive line in the first round. The Cowboys lost Tyron Smith (Jets) and Tyler Biadasz (Commanders) in free agency. So it makes plenty of sense to try and find someone to replace one of those two. Or how about a player that can replace either player at any time.
The guess right now for the Cowboys' pick at No. 24 will be Graham Barton, offensive lineman, Duke. Barton played tackle at Duke but can kick inside to center. It also allows the Cowboys to be flexible with Tyler Smith. They can move him outside to tackle or they can play Barton outside and keep Smith at guard, where he had a Pro Bowl season and was named Second-Team All-Pro in 2023. Either way, it's a good problem to have if you're the Cowboys.
Other options for the pick include Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton, Georgia OT Amarius Mims and Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson along with Missouri DE Darius Robinson, Arizona OL Jordan Morgan and BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia.