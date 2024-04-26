Dallas Trading Back While Graham Barton Was Available Was the Right Move
With holes to fill at both left tackle and center positions, Dallas faced a tough decision in the first round. Graham Barton (who was highly ranked on Dallas's board and would have been an immediate upgrade at center) fell into their laps. So why not just select him at 24? Here’s why the Cowboys’ move to trade back and bypass Barton was a calculated win.
The Cowboys had to address their offensive line woes. Losing Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz in free agency left a void. Fans were expecting an early-round offensive lineman, hoping to shore up the protection for their franchise quarterback. Barton seemed like a natural fit, but the Cowboys had other plans.
Instead of selecting Barton outright at pick 24, the Cowboys opted to trade back. They struck a deal with the Lions, securing an extra third-round pick. This move allowed them to accumulate more assets while still targeting their needs. It was a calculated risk, but it paid off.
Along with their newly acquired draft capital, the Cowboys made a splash in the first round. They selected Tyler Guyton, a physical freak who projects to start immediately at left tackle. By passing on Barton, the Cowboys still secured a starter on their offensive line while bolstering their overall draft position.
In hindsight, Dallas’ decision to trade back and bypass Barton was a masterstroke. They addressed their needs, gained additional draft capital, and still landed a first-round talent in Tyler Guyton. While Barton is a great player, the Cowboys played the long game. Sometimes, passing on a good player can lead to a home run for the team’s future.