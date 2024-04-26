Cowboys fans can be excited about who will still be available at 56
The Dallas Cowboys selected Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton at 29 Thursday, bolstering the future of their offensive line. But there's still more work to be done. The draft is seven rounds, after all, and the Cowboys will look to address other needs with their remaining picks.
It will start, as of now, with No. 56 overall, where the Cowboys are selecting in the second round, set to begin at 7 p.m. ET Friday. Here's a look at who could be available when the Cowboys next go on the clock.
Jonathon Brooks (RB Texas)
I was initially against Dallas drafting a skill position player in the second round. After trading back for another third round pick Brooks is too good of a prospect to pass up. If it wasn't for his torn acl last season Brooks had first round written all over him. As a complete back, he would be a game changer in the Dallas Cowboys Offense.
Keon Coleman (WR FSU)
Keon Coleman is likely slipping in the draft due to his 4.61 40-time but he plays much faster then his 40 time suggests. At 6'3 and 213 lbs, with his ability to high point a ball, Coleman has contested catching ability something Dallas has missed since Dez Bryant. He would be another weapon for Dak Prescott, hopefully swaying Prescott to sign his next contract with the Cowboys
Jackson Powers-Johnson (Center Oregon)
If the Cowboys wanted to rebuild the "Great Wall of Dallas" from the 90's this would be the selection to make. He won the Rimington Trophy as the Nations top center as a powerful run blocker. With this selection the Cowboys could be back to having the best offensive line in football for years to come.
Trey Benson (RB FSU)
At 6'0", 216 lbs and a 3.39 40 time Trey Benson is an absolute beast on the field. With 2266 yards from scrimmage and 24 touchdowns over the last two seasons, Benson has shown he has was it takes to be a bell cow back in the NFL. Benson can take a 2-yard loss into a 40+ yard touchdown.
The Cowboys have the opportunity to erase their fans doubts and take a sexy pick in the second round. With plenty of draft capital remaining in this years draft, the Cowboys should look to draft a day 1 impact player. All of these players would fit that bill.